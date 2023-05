Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton man on May 16 on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation.

Fifty-nine-year-old Donald Keith Swigart’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance.

Bond was set at $10,000 cash only. Swigart is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 15th.

