The Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance will present a gospel music concert next month.

The Hybrid Five and concert pianist James Cockman III of Kansas City and singer-songwriter Sheila Hogue of Princeton will perform at the event titled “Let the Holy Spirit Move.”

Doors will open at the Trenton Performing Arts Center on June 25th at 5:30 pm and the program will begin at 6 pm. The concert will include original music and classic gospel tunes.

Free will donations will be accepted.

