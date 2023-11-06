Rissler Elementary School PTO to host chili supper and auction on November 10

Local News November 6, 2023 Randall Mann
Bowl of Chili, Chili dogs and chili cheese nachos
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Rissler Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) has announced it will be hosting its much-anticipated annual Chili Supper event this Friday, November 10, from 5 PM to 7 PM. The event, which is a “Pay What You Can” type of event,” has become a staple in the community’s calendar, and will feature an auction of items and baked goods donated by local businesses, starting at 5:30 PM. 

The Rissler PTO is known for its active involvement in enhancing the educational environment for the students. This year’s Chili Supper proceeds will play a role in funding teachers’ classroom needs and organizing enjoyable events for the students throughout the school year.

Community members are encouraged to join in the festivities at the elementary school. This event offers an opportunity for families and community members to come together in support of the school while enjoying a warm bowl of chili.

The Rissler Elementary School is located at  801 W 4th Terrace and the PTO looks forward to welcoming everyone who can attend this event.

For more information about the Chili Supper and auction, contact the Rissler Elementary School at (660) 359-2228.

Rissler PTO Chili supper flyer 2023
Click to enlarge the image
Post Views: 27
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Randall Mann

http://www.kttn.com

Randall has been with KTTN/KGOZ for almost 20 years. He is the current Engineer for all of the stations, as well as working "on-air" from 6 to 10, am in the morning. Randall does a bit of everything including producing advertisements as well as writing the occasional news article. Randall is also the current Webmaster for the studio as well as the local graphic artist.