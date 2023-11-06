Rissler Elementary School PTO to host chili supper and auction on November 10

Rissler Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) has announced it will be hosting its much-anticipated annual Chili Supper event this Friday, November 10, from 5 PM to 7 PM. The event, which is a “Pay What You Can” type of event,” has become a staple in the community’s calendar, and will feature an auction of items and baked goods donated by local businesses, starting at 5:30 PM.

The Rissler PTO is known for its active involvement in enhancing the educational environment for the students. This year’s Chili Supper proceeds will play a role in funding teachers’ classroom needs and organizing enjoyable events for the students throughout the school year.

Community members are encouraged to join in the festivities at the elementary school. This event offers an opportunity for families and community members to come together in support of the school while enjoying a warm bowl of chili.

The Rissler Elementary School is located at 801 W 4th Terrace and the PTO looks forward to welcoming everyone who can attend this event.

For more information about the Chili Supper and auction, contact the Rissler Elementary School at (660) 359-2228.