(Missourinet) – The parent company of Kansas City’s Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun theme parks is merging with Six Flags.

A press release from parent company Cedar Fair says the merger should be completed sometime next year, and will result in an 8-billion-dollar company with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks, and nine resorts. The new company will keep the name Six Flags. TV station KMBC says it’s unknown so far if any changes are coming for Worlds of Fun or Oceans of Fun.