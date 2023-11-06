Trenton police make early morning driving while intoxicated arrest

Trenton police made an early Saturday morning arrest after an officer observed a vehicle driven by an individual known to the officer. Court records show that 21-year-old Dakota Leroy Wendt has been charged with a felony for driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender and a misdemeanor for driving with a revoked or suspended license. His bond was set at $15,000 cash.

According to a probable cause statement, Officer Jon Chandler spotted a car traveling eastbound on 9th Street, driven by someone believed to have a suspended license. Officer Chandler noted that the car’s license plate lamps were not illuminated, prompting a traffic stop. During the encounter, he reported a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. Wendt was arrested, and a breath sample was taken.

The charges filed in Grundy County Circuit Court reveal that Wendt has two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated. One conviction was in July of this year, and the other occurred in April 2021. Both convictions were from Trenton Municipal Court, with the most recent case resulting in probation.