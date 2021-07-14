Results from Livingston County Fair Poultry Show

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Results have been released from July 13th’s Poultry Show at the Livingston County Fair.

For bantam breeding, Addison George had the best of class champion male rooster. Yoo Jung Lee had the bantam hen one year and older champion female and supreme champion overall female.

For chicken breeding, Rayanna Harris showed the chicken hen one year and older champion female. Jasper Jones had the chicken pullet under one year reserve champion female. Ruby Murphy had the chicken cockerel under one year best of class.

For duck breeding, Ethan Hoerr showed the duck hen one year and older champion female.

In other results from the Livingston County Fair, Emerson Brobst had the grand champion country cured ham, and Charlotte Brobst had the reserve grand champion.

For meats—bacon, Charlotte Brobst had the grand champion, and Emerson Brobst had the reserve grand champion.

