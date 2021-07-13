Cameron Police Department seeking help in locating woman last reported in Los Angeles

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Cameron Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a missing autistic woman last reported as being seen in Los Angeles, California.

The police report that 20-year-old Kaitlyn Arlene Williams went to Los Angeles in March and was living in a tent in a homeless area. The family was in contact with her, but contact stopped on June 8. The family filed a report with the Cameron Police Department.

The Cameron Police Department reports it has been in contact with the Los Angeles Police Department Homeless Division, and officers there have checked the last known areas where Williams was staying. The Los Angeles Police contacted subjects who said they know Williams, and she was still in California as of July 4.

She is described as being five foot four inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, and having brown eyes and brown hair. It is unknown if Williams will travel back to Cameron.

Anyone who has contact with Williams is asked to call the Cameron Police Department at 816-632-6521.

