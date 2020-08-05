Randy Railsack to be 8th District Representative in Missouri House

Executive Director of the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission in Trenton, Randy Railsback of Hamilton, has won the race for 8th District Representative in the Missouri House.

Railsback, who defeated three others, received 44 point six (44.6%) of the Republican Party vote in Tuesday’s primary. The closest was David Woody who got 33 percent of the vote. There’s no opponent in the November general election so Railsback will assume the office of 8thDistrict Representative in January, succeeding Doctor Jim Neely of Cameron who finished third behind Mike Parson and Saundra McDowell in the Republican party contest for Governor.

The Eighth House District includes Caldwell, Clinton, and parts of Ray and Clay counties. While the office of the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission is at 1104 Main Street in Trenton, it’s coverage area serves 11 counties.

Sixth District Congressman Sam Graves received 80 percent of the vote to win his Republican primary contest over Chris Ryan. Graves’s opponents in November will be Gena Ross who won a five-person race for the Democratic nomination and Libertarian Jim Higgins who was unopposed. Ms. Ross received 33 percent of her party’s’ vote.

A website reports Gena Ross is an assistant business professor at Kansas City Kansas Community College and worked in constituent services for former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri. Despite losing by big margins in all 9 Green Hills counties, the Medicaid expansion proposal – Amendment Two – passed statewide with 53.2%.

