A Trenton City Council committee is recommending a policy to reduce the dollar amount for liens placed on city-demolition properties.

According to City Administrator Ron Urton, the Administrative Committee will recommend reducing the lien to 10% of the cost or $500 whichever is greater. Urton said city officials will investigate the possibility of restricting immediate family members from purchasing such property.

The committee recommends city employees continue to mow vacant lots will still pursue or contact absentee landowners for reimbursement of expenses incurred by the city. Urton added officials plan to investigate the possibility of assigning a special tax or fee to the properties being mowed for collection at the county delinquent tax sale.

The administrative committee is requesting a letter be sent to landlords explaining that for “cleanouts”, Rapid Removal Disposal will waive delivery or pickup fee and just charge a tonnage fee.

Urton said committee members discussed matching polo shirts with name and city logo for council members. They also discussed the use of computerized tablets instead of paper for the information packets received by the eight-member council.

Three members of the administrative committee, two other councilmen, the mayor, city clerk, and administrator participated in the city hall meeting Tuesday evening.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares