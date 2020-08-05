Tires come loose from big rig’s axle killing Hamilton man on Highway 36

The Highway Patrol reports a Hamilton man died as the result of the car he drove being struck head-on by tires from a tractor-trailer one and a half miles east of Cameron the afternoon of Tuesday, August 4th.

Emergency medical services transported 72-year-old Jerry Graham to the Cameron Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No injuries were reported for the other driver, 39-year-old Stanley Parker of Oak Ridge.

The tractor-trailer traveled east on U. S. Highway 36 before it lost the dual tires off an axle, the tires moved across the median, and the tires hit the westbound car. The car ran off the north side of U. S. 36 and came to rest down an embankment on its wheels. The truck came to a controlled stop east of the crash site.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore safety devices.

The Cameron Fire Department, Cameron EMS, and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted.

