Public meeting scheduled for two state historic sites in northern Missouri

Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations. Team members from both Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home and Locust Creek Covered Bridge state historic sites will be present to answer questions and provide information at an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The combined meeting will take place at the Pershing Memorial Museum and Leadership Building, located on the 900 block of Ausmus Street in Laclede. If you are using a GPS, you can find the building by using the 900 Ausmus St. address. The meeting will be followed by a Pershing Memorial Association meeting.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings are being held virtually or in person in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings will inform the public about the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit this link.

Locust Creek Covered Bridge State Historic Site is located at 16597 Dart Road, Meadville. Gen. John J. Pershing State Historic Site is located at 1100 Pershing Drive in Laclede. For more information about the meetings, call 660-963-2525