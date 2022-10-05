Milan man taken to hospital after striking deer in roadway with motorcycle

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Milan man was injured when the motorcycle he drove hit a deer four miles west of Green City on Wednesday morning, October 5th.

An ambulance took 40-year-old Jason Howard to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.

The motorcycle traveled east on Route N before striking the deer on the roadway.

The motorcycle received minor damage and the report noted that Howard was not wearing any safety equipment.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.