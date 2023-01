WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Princeton High School will hold its Courtwarming coronation on January 6th.

The coronation will be held after the boy’s basketball game against South Harrison. The boys will play after the girl’s game, which will start at 6 pm.

King candidates are Jaden Finney, Andrew Gunderson, Kenny Wright, and Levi Willett. Queen candidates are Makenzie Dunkin, Klaire Buckler, and Katelyn Girdner.

A dance will follow the Princeton boy’s basketball game.

Related