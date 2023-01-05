Obituary & Services: Dixie Moore

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Dixie Moore, 90, of Princeton, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at a Princeton nursing home.

She was born December 11, 1932, in Ravanna, Missouri the daughter of Elda Stephen and Audra Eliza (Pickett) Laws.

Dixie graduated in 1949 from Ravanna High School. In 1951, she was united in marriage to Ames Lynn Moore in Princeton, Mo at the Reverend Walker’s home. He preceded her in death on October 9, 1994.

Dixie and Ames lived in Wyoming from 1957 to 1973. She worked as a librarian for the public library for 15 years and retired in 1983. Dixie loved to read, tend to her flowers, be with her family, and play card games and volleyball.

Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Paul and Bob Laws, and sister, Mary Lou Smith.

Survivors include her son, Michael (Nanette) Moore, Independence, Missouri; daughter, Teresa Moore (Mark) Weaver; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Bessie McClain, Princeton, MO and special niece and nephew, John and Lola Schreffler, Princeton, Missouri.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 10 at Princeton United Methodist Church, Princeton, Missouri under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Lineville, Iowa. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Princeton United Methodist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 316, Princeton, Missouri 64673.

