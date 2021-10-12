Princeton City Council reviews sewer project and smoke testing results

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Philip Wilson with McClure Engineering went over smoke test results for Princeton at the Princeton City Council meeting on October 11, 2021.

City Clerk Cory Willett reports Wilson also went over the next steps for the sewer project and gave recommendations. Willett notes the test results showed where the city needs to work on certain areas of the sewer system.

The city council approved a service contract for Mike Homedale for $1,800 for the band Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50s for the car show at the Calamity Jane Days Festival next year.

