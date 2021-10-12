North Mercer Board of Education approves repair projects,

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education October 11th approved the replacement of a window and a bus barn door opener.

Mid-America Glazing Systems submitted a bid to replace the large front window of the cafeteria. The bid was for $8,360. The work is planned in the spring.

The bus barn opener was from CSI Overhead Doors in Trenton. The opener and installation will be $825.

It was decided to go out for bids for snow removal.

A long-term sub was approved for the sixth grade. Heather Moorman will serve in the role until the teacher returns. Secretary Jennifer Wilson notes the regular teacher, Becca Bickel, will be out on leave for a couple more weeks.

Graduation was set for May 8th at 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

The board discussed the senior trip and required vaccinations. Wilson reports if an airline determines travelers need to be vaccinated to fly on a plane after tickets are booked, and a student decides not be be vaccinated and not to go on the trip, the student will be reimbursed money.

Next month’s North Mercer Board of Education meeting was moved from November 8th to November 10th due to the North Mercer Junior High tournament being played that Monday night.

Related