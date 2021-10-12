Laredo R-7 Board of Education approve snow removal bid, set dates for eighth grade trip and graduation

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved a snow removal bid on October 11. The bid was from Larry Loyd for $125 for the first blading and $75 for the second.

There was discussion on building repairs, a technology contract, and COVID-19.

A Halloween parade will be held on October 28, the eighth-grade trip for Laredo will be on April 29, and eighth-grade graduation is on May 9.

The board went into an executive session to discuss legal, personnel, student information, personnel records, and confidential records.

