The Princeton City Council approved a new water rate ordinance January 9th. Deputy City Clerk Jami McLain reports the water rate will increase by 24%, and the increase will go into effect with the next bill at the end of the month.

The city council approved the Mercer County Fair Board applying for recreation tax money to buy fans to be installed at the fair building. The cost of the fans will be $11,157.63.

(Photo by Tricia Leach Photography)

