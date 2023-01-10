Putnam County Health Department to hold laboratory draw clinic

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department of Unionville will hold a laboratory draw clinic by appointment only January 11th.

Tests to be available include a wellness panel for $25, vitamin D25 for $15, vitamin B12 and folate for $12, and a thyroid panel for $10. Other tests to be offered for $5 each include CBC, CMP, hemoglobin A1C, an iron panel, a lipid panel involving fasting, PSA, testosterone, and a urine analysis without culture. There will be a draw fee of $10.

Appointments for January 11th can be made by calling the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429. Appointments can also be scheduled online via this link.

