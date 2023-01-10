Putnam County Health Department to hold laboratory draw clinic

Local News January 10, 2023January 10, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Putnam County Health Department
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department of Unionville will hold a laboratory draw clinic by appointment only January 11th.

Tests to be available include a wellness panel for $25, vitamin D25 for $15, vitamin B12 and folate for $12, and a thyroid panel for $10. Other tests to be offered for $5 each include CBC, CMP, hemoglobin A1C, an iron panel, a lipid panel involving fasting, PSA, testosterone, and a urine analysis without culture. There will be a draw fee of $10.

Appointments for January 11th can be made by calling the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429. Appointments can also be scheduled online via this link.

Post Views: 77
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.