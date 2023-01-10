Graves selected to chair Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

State News January 10, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Sam Graves
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO) has been selected to serve as Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in the 118th Congress.

“When I first came to Congress, I fought hard to serve on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. It’s now one of the greatest honors of my life to be chosen by my colleagues to chair what I believe is one of the most important and effective committees in Congress. America cannot prosper without a safe and efficient transportation network that meets the economic needs of our diverse states and communities.

“T&I will have a full agenda over the next two years, including oversight of the Administration, its implementation of the massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, and its policies that have exacerbated many of the economic crises facing our Nation.

“We also have an important legislative agenda ahead, including looking at packages to help alleviate ongoing energy and supply chain problems.

“As the Committee’s lead Republican these last four years, I’ve worked to prioritize people and property in managing the Missouri River and secured millions to repave Missouri highways, replace one-lane bridges, and build a new Buck O’Neil Bridge to connect the Northland to downtown Kansas City. As the Chairman, I’ll have the ability to improve Missouri’s infrastructure even more.

“I am also looking forward to working across the aisle to develop other key authorizations for our transportation and infrastructure systems, including a Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization, a pipeline safety bill, a Coast Guard bill, and the next Water Resources Development Act.”

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

