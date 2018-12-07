Princeton City Council approves contract with Senior Center

The Princeton City Council approved a service contract with the Senior Center at its meeting Thursday evening.

Deputy City Clerk Cory Willett reports the contract was for $240 for live music for a Christmas event December 14th.

The council also approved an agreement with the Senior Center for it to purchase 16 feet of city property adjacent to the Senior Center’s parking lot. Sean Hammond was approved as the Princeton Housing Authority’s new commissioner. A bond ordinance was adopted, and the Princeton Ball Association contract was updated.

Signature cards were signed with Great Western Bank adding council members Tony Johnson and Eddy Oswalt.