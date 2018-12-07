Swearing in of officials to take place at Livingston County Courthouse

Local News December 7, 2018 KTTN News
Livingston County Courthouse

Swearing in and retirement ceremonies will be held at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe December 28th.

Six elected officials including Ryan Horsman, Circuit Judge; Michael R. Leamer, Associate Circuit Judge; Ed Douglas, Presiding Commissioner; Jane Gann, Circuit Clerk; Sherry Parks, County Clerk; and Amy Baker, Recorder of Deeds will be sworn in in the third floor Circuit Court Room that afternoon at 2 o’clock.

The retirement ceremony for Associate Circuit Judge James Valbracht, Circuit Clerk Brenda Wright, and Recorder of Deeds Kelly Christopher Elliott will follow in the second-floor lobby of the courthouse from 2:30 to 4:30.

