GEC Community Foundation awards 11 grants totaling $6,101

GEC Community Foundation, Incorporated Trustees have awarded 11 grants totaling $6,101.

Education grants were awarded to South Harrison R-2 Elementary and Middle Schools of Bethany, North Mercer R-3 High School of Mercer, Pleasant View R-6 Elementary and S. M. Rissler Elementary Schools of Trenton, Grundy County R-5 Elementary of Humphreys, Laredo R-7 Elementary, Spickard R-2 Elementary, Cainsville R-1 School District, and North Harrison R-3 School District of Eagleville.

The grants are funded by member donations from Operation Round Up in which members voluntarily round up their utility bills each month to fund grants to eligible entities.

The GEC Community Foundation has awarded 630 grants totaling $379,633.62 to schools and community organizations in Grundy Electric Cooperative’s 12-county service area.

The service area includes Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties; portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri; and portions of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.