Trenton City Council meeting agenda includes waste collection

The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance Monday, December 10th regarding solid waste collection.

The meeting will be at the Trenton City Hall at 7 o’clock.

The ordinance would approve an agreement with the Waste Corporation of Missouri, LLC for the solid waste collection.

The agenda also includes discussion of the recycling program as well as approval of health insurance renewal for employees, financing for the fire department training ground a tower, and bids for asphalt rock and sand.