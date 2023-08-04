Poultry and Rabbit show results announced at the North Central Missouri Fair

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been announced from the Poultry and Rabbit shows at the North Central Missouri Fair on August 3, 2023. Here are the winners:

Poultry Show

Grand Champion: Carley Sheil

Reserve Champion: Jonathan Sykes

Champion Large Fowl: Jonathan Sykes

Reserve Champion Large Fowl: Harper Snyder

Champion Bantam: Carley Sheil

Reserve Champion Bantam: Charlie Hays

Champion Ducks: Carley Sheil

Reserve Champion Ducks: Carley Sheil

Showmanship

Senior Showmanship: Carley Sheil

Junior Showmanship: Jonathan Sykes

There were eight exhibitors in the Poultry Show with 33 animals shown. There was one peewee participant.

Rabbit Show

Grand Champion: Dakota Allen

Reserve Champion: Stella Hays

Best 6 Class Rabbit: Conner Finley

Reserve 6 Class Rabbit: Keith Farmer

Best 4 Class Rabbit: Dakota Allen

Reserve 4 Class Rabbit: Stella Hays

Showmanship

Senior Showmanship: Dakota Allen

Junior Showmanship: Siera Hanway

There were 23 exhibitors in the Rabbit Show with 126 entries. There were four peewee participants

