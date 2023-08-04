Poultry and Rabbit show results announced at the North Central Missouri Fair

Results have been announced from the Poultry and Rabbit shows at the North Central Missouri Fair on August 3, 2023. Here are the winners:
Poultry Show
- Grand Champion: Carley Sheil
- Reserve Champion: Jonathan Sykes
- Champion Large Fowl: Jonathan Sykes
- Reserve Champion Large Fowl: Harper Snyder
- Champion Bantam: Carley Sheil
- Reserve Champion Bantam: Charlie Hays
- Champion Ducks: Carley Sheil
- Reserve Champion Ducks: Carley Sheil
Showmanship
- Senior Showmanship: Carley Sheil
- Junior Showmanship: Jonathan Sykes
There were eight exhibitors in the Poultry Show with 33 animals shown. There was one peewee participant.
Rabbit Show
- Grand Champion: Dakota Allen
- Reserve Champion: Stella Hays
- Best 6 Class Rabbit: Conner Finley
- Reserve 6 Class Rabbit: Keith Farmer
- Best 4 Class Rabbit: Dakota Allen
- Reserve 4 Class Rabbit: Stella Hays
Showmanship
- Senior Showmanship: Dakota Allen
- Junior Showmanship: Siera Hanway
There were 23 exhibitors in the Rabbit Show with 126 entries. There were four peewee participants