Grundy Electric Cooperative members attend annual meeting

Local News August 4, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Grundy Electric Cooperative
Grundy Electric Cooperative members elected three directors at the annual membership meeting August 3rd. Incumbents Rodney Ewing of rural Lineville, Iowa for Area 3, Richard Moore of Princeton for Area 4, and Marvin Harding of rural Ridgeway for Area 5 were reelected.

Members approved the proposed bylaw amendments.

Grundy Electric Cooperative Board President Dan Lentz announced the board approved a capital credit refund for the year 1990 and 25% of 2022, totaling $254,672. Capital credit checks will be credited to members bills later this year.

General Manager Scott Wilson discussed the delivery of power through a right-of-way plan and continued maintenance by changing poles and reconductoring efforts. He talked about electronic and software upgrades and the rate adjustment implemented this year. He said the first rate increase since 2018 was needed to meet rising costs and increasing regulations.

More than 270 members and guests attended the Grundy Electric Cooperative’s annual membership meeting August 3rd.

Before the business meeting, GEC Community Foundation Trustee Tony Nelson presented fourth quarter grants to area schools totaling $11,277.

The directors held a reorganizational meeting, and officers were elected. They are Eric Woodard as president, Joe Hartley as vice president, Marvin Harding as secretary, Richard Moore as treasurer, and Alan Guernsey as assistant secretary. Other board members are Rodney Ewing, Dan Lentz, and Adrian Cox.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.