Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education sets agenda for August 8 meeting

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing and regular meeting August 8th. Both will be in the cafeteria.

The hearing will be at 6 o’clock. The proposed tax levy for 2023 is $4.9903 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The total assessed valuation is estimated to be $8,904,470, which is up $65,904 from 2022. That includes $3,205,510 for residential real estate, $2,328,030 for agricultural real estate, and $378,580 for commercial real estate. It also includes $2,877,721 for personal property, $57,568 for local railroad and utilities personal, and $57,061 for local railroad and utilities real estate.

Revenue from new construction and improvements included in the assessed valuation are $78,886. New revenue from a levy reassessment is $65,904, which is .7401% of an increase.

The amount of property tax revenues budgeted for 2023 is $415,000.

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education’s regular meeting will follow the tax rate hearing August 8th. The agenda includes school improvement, a model Special Education Compliance Plan, bus routes, free and reduced meal guidelines, the Annual Secretary of the Board Report, the Conflict of Interest Ordinance, milk and diesel bids, and kindergarten through fifth grade math curriculum.

An executive session is on the agenda for personnel and student matters.

