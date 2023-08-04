Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau to meet on August 9th

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau will discuss the renewal of a social media and web management contract. The board will meet at the Trenton City Hall August 9th at noon.

Other items on the agenda include Johnny Lightning Strikes Again and social media updates, Rural Missouri Life magazine advertising, Missouri Life magazine rates, a lodging tax letters update, and communication flow. The agenda for the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau meeting August 9th also includes a bylaw and voting members clarification and a strategic planning meeting.

