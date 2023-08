Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Linneus School Reunion is scheduled for August 12, 2023.

Registration will begin at the Thorne Center, located east of the United Methodist Church of Linneus, at 8 am. Lunch will be available at noon, followed by a program at 1:30 pm.

Everyone is welcome to the Linneus School Reunion on August 12, especially anyone who graduated from or attended school at Linneus.

