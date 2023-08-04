Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation to hold annual meeting on August 16, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The annual meeting of shareholders of common stock of Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation will take place later this month. The meeting will be held at the GRM Networks Corporate Office in Princeton on August 16th at 10 am.

Three directors will be elected, each for a term of three years. Additionally, there will be a report from the officers, directors, and committees.

A quorum of 10% of the membership must be present or represented by proxy for the meeting to proceed.

Proxy drawing prizes will include two 50-inch Pioneer 4K Smart Fire TVs, two seven-inch Fire tablets, two Echo Show 5 smart displays, and 20 $25 GRM Networks bill credits. Everyone who mails a completed proxy card will be entered to win. Attendance at the meeting is not required to win. There will be no additional door prizes for those who attend the meeting in person on August 16th.

