Chillicothe man arrested in Grundy County on property damage and parole violation

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Chillicothe man August 4th on a misdemeanor and a technical parole violation.

Thirty-five year old Arron Franklin Waldrep has been charged with second degree property damage. His bond is $1,500 cash only on the charge.

Court documents accuse him of damaging a 2008 Ford Taurus at 408 Pine Street July 22nd by striking the vehicle with his hand resulting in a large dent.

Waldrep is accused of violating his parole on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. The alleged violation involves laws, residency, employment, association, drugs, and special conditions. No bond is allowed on the alleged parole violation.

Court documents accuse Waldrep of misdemeanor property damage, not living at an approved home plan and his parole officer being unaware of his location, and quitting his job without prior approval or notifying his parole officer. He is also accused of associating with people he was denied to be around; continuing to use methamphetamine, alcohol, and THC; admitting to consuming and continuing use of alcohol; and not following through with a treatment directive.

Waldrep is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court August 8th.

Related