Movie night at Trenton Cinema raises nearly $1,000 for child trafficking prevention

Local News August 4, 2023August 4, 2023 KTTN News
Child Trafficking news graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Trenton business raised money on Thursday night that will go toward efforts against child trafficking.

Trenton Cinema Owner, Jim Bush, reports that $966 was raised through the sale of concessions and donations made by customers who attended the movie “The Sound of Freedom.” The cinema did not charge customers to attend the movie. Bush reported that 280 people watched the movie, which was shown on the three screens of the theater.

Bush will be sending the money to the charity known as “Operation Underground Railroad.” This organization’s goal is to assist governments in the fight to end human trafficking.

Post Views: 56
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com