Movie night at Trenton Cinema raises nearly $1,000 for child trafficking prevention

A Trenton business raised money on Thursday night that will go toward efforts against child trafficking.

Trenton Cinema Owner, Jim Bush, reports that $966 was raised through the sale of concessions and donations made by customers who attended the movie “The Sound of Freedom.” The cinema did not charge customers to attend the movie. Bush reported that 280 people watched the movie, which was shown on the three screens of the theater.

Bush will be sending the money to the charity known as “Operation Underground Railroad.” This organization’s goal is to assist governments in the fight to end human trafficking.

