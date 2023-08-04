Officials at Lucerne Stock Show announce winners in the Sheep and Goat Shows

Lucerne Stock Show
The Lucerne Stock Show recently wrapped up its exhibition of sheep and meat goats, showcasing a total of 29 sheep and 58 meat goats. Here are the winners:

Sheep Category

Rams

  • Grand Champion Ram: Treyton Trent (Award sponsored in memory of Doc Dunkin)
  • Reserve Champion Ram: Ayra Meeker (Award sponsored in memory of Doc Dunkin)
  • Grand Champion In-County Ram: Treyton Trent (Award sponsored by Kraig and Annette Valentine)

Ewes

  • Grand Champion Home Raised Ewe: Sammie Blanchard (Award sponsored in memory of Doc Dunkin)
  • Reserve Champion Home Raised Ewe: Sammie Blanchard (Award sponsored in memory of Doc Dunkin)
  • Grand Champion Ewe: Bentley Felton (Award sponsored by Jerry and Tammie Brundage and Unionville Livestock Market)
  • Reserve Champion Ewe: Brantley Felton (Award sponsored by K&S Ropes)
  • Grand Champion In-County Ewe: Sammie Blanchard (Award sponsored by Jerry and Tammie Brundage and Unionville Livestock Market)
  • Reserve Champion In-County Ewe: Sammie Blanchard (Award sponsored by Ray’s Outdoors)

Market

  • Grand Champion Market: Sammie Blanchard (Award sponsored by K&S Ropes)
  • Reserve Champion Home Raised Market: Riley Jones (Award sponsored by Minear Appraisal Service)
  • Grand Champion Market Lamb: Delaney Hyle (Award sponsored by Vestal Club Lambs)
  • Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Sammie Blanchard (Award sponsored by Jack and Judy Parsons)
  • Grand Champion In-County Market Lamb: Delaney Hyle (Award sponsored by Vestal Club Lambs)
  • Reserve Champion In-County Market Lamb: Sammie Blanchard (Award sponsored by Beals Cattle Company)

Showmanship

  • Junior Showman: Brantley Felton (Award sponsored in memory of Holly Hydorn)
  • Senior Showman: Sammie Blanchard (Award sponsored by the Blanchard Family)
  • Adult Showman: Molly Felton (Award sponsored by Mike, Lisa, and Matthew Blanchard)

Meat Goats Category

Does

  • Grand Champion Home Raised Doe: Trinity Alexander (Award sponsored by Whippoorwill Acres)
  • Reserve Champion Home Raised Doe: Trinity Alexander (Award sponsored by Jill Valentine)
  • Grand Champion In-County Doe: Trinity Alexander (Award sponsored by Jason and Lindsey Hague and family)
  • Reserve Champion Home Raised Doe: Trinity Alexander (Award sponsored by Jim and Jill Blanchard)
  • Grand Champion Doe: Brenna Whitlow (Award sponsored by Jason and Lindsey Hague and Family)
  • Reserve Champion Doe: Brenna Whitlow (Award sponsored by Stump Farms)

Market

  • Grand Champion Home Raised Market: Carson Jackson (Award sponsored by Whippoorwill Acres)
  • Reserve Champion Home Raised Market: Dade Hamilton (Award sponsored by HB Plumbing and Excavating LLC)
  • Grand Champion In-County Market Goat: Dade Hamilton (Award sponsored by Torqe Brundage)
  • Reserve Champion In-County Market Goat: Dane Hyle (Award sponsored by Jim and Jill Blanchard)
  • Grand Champion Market Goat: Brenna Whitlow (Award sponsored by Torqe Brundage)
  • Reserve Champion Market Goat: Madison Moots (Award sponsored by Jill Valentine)

Bucks

  • Grand Champion Buck: Trinity Alexander (Award sponsored by HB Plumbing and Excavating LLC)
  • Reserve Champion Buck: Neveah Wollard (Award sponsored by HB Plumbing and Excavating LLC)
  • Grand Champion In-County Buck: Trinity Alexander (Award sponsored by Steve, Jennifer, and Riley Tade)

Showmanship

  • Junior Showman: Carson Jackson (Award sponsored by Brundage Farms)
  • Senior Showman: Brenna Whitlow (Award sponsored by Steve, Jennifer, and Riley Tade)
  • Adult Showman: Crystal Whitlow (Award sponsored by Jim and Jill Blanchard)

In addition to the livestock competition, the Newlywed Game winners were Brady and Samantha Huffman. They walked away with a $50 gift certificate to The Tap in Seymour, IA.

