Officials at Lucerne Stock Show announce winners in the Sheep and Goat Shows

The Lucerne Stock Show recently wrapped up its exhibition of sheep and meat goats, showcasing a total of 29 sheep and 58 meat goats. Here are the winners:

Sheep Category

Rams

Grand Champion Ram: Treyton Trent (Award sponsored in memory of Doc Dunkin)

Reserve Champion Ram: Ayra Meeker (Award sponsored in memory of Doc Dunkin)

Grand Champion In-County Ram: Treyton Trent (Award sponsored by Kraig and Annette Valentine)

Ewes

Grand Champion Home Raised Ewe: Sammie Blanchard (Award sponsored in memory of Doc Dunkin)

Reserve Champion Home Raised Ewe: Sammie Blanchard (Award sponsored in memory of Doc Dunkin)

Grand Champion Ewe: Bentley Felton (Award sponsored by Jerry and Tammie Brundage and Unionville Livestock Market)

Reserve Champion Ewe: Brantley Felton (Award sponsored by K&S Ropes)

Grand Champion In-County Ewe: Sammie Blanchard (Award sponsored by Jerry and Tammie Brundage and Unionville Livestock Market)

Reserve Champion In-County Ewe: Sammie Blanchard (Award sponsored by Ray’s Outdoors)

Market

Grand Champion Market: Sammie Blanchard (Award sponsored by K&S Ropes)

Reserve Champion Home Raised Market: Riley Jones (Award sponsored by Minear Appraisal Service)

Grand Champion Market Lamb: Delaney Hyle (Award sponsored by Vestal Club Lambs)

Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Sammie Blanchard (Award sponsored by Jack and Judy Parsons)

Grand Champion In-County Market Lamb: Delaney Hyle (Award sponsored by Vestal Club Lambs)

Reserve Champion In-County Market Lamb: Sammie Blanchard (Award sponsored by Beals Cattle Company)

Showmanship

Junior Showman: Brantley Felton (Award sponsored in memory of Holly Hydorn)

Senior Showman: Sammie Blanchard (Award sponsored by the Blanchard Family)

Adult Showman: Molly Felton (Award sponsored by Mike, Lisa, and Matthew Blanchard)

Meat Goats Category

Does

Grand Champion Home Raised Doe: Trinity Alexander (Award sponsored by Whippoorwill Acres)

Reserve Champion Home Raised Doe: Trinity Alexander (Award sponsored by Jill Valentine)

Grand Champion In-County Doe: Trinity Alexander (Award sponsored by Jason and Lindsey Hague and family)

Reserve Champion Home Raised Doe: Trinity Alexander (Award sponsored by Jim and Jill Blanchard)

Grand Champion Doe: Brenna Whitlow (Award sponsored by Jason and Lindsey Hague and Family)

Reserve Champion Doe: Brenna Whitlow (Award sponsored by Stump Farms)

Market

Grand Champion Home Raised Market: Carson Jackson (Award sponsored by Whippoorwill Acres)

Reserve Champion Home Raised Market: Dade Hamilton (Award sponsored by HB Plumbing and Excavating LLC)

Grand Champion In-County Market Goat: Dade Hamilton (Award sponsored by Torqe Brundage)

Reserve Champion In-County Market Goat: Dane Hyle (Award sponsored by Jim and Jill Blanchard)

Grand Champion Market Goat: Brenna Whitlow (Award sponsored by Torqe Brundage)

Reserve Champion Market Goat: Madison Moots (Award sponsored by Jill Valentine)

Bucks

Grand Champion Buck: Trinity Alexander (Award sponsored by HB Plumbing and Excavating LLC)

Reserve Champion Buck: Neveah Wollard (Award sponsored by HB Plumbing and Excavating LLC)

Grand Champion In-County Buck: Trinity Alexander (Award sponsored by Steve, Jennifer, and Riley Tade)

Showmanship

Junior Showman: Carson Jackson (Award sponsored by Brundage Farms)

Senior Showman: Brenna Whitlow (Award sponsored by Steve, Jennifer, and Riley Tade)

Adult Showman: Crystal Whitlow (Award sponsored by Jim and Jill Blanchard)

In addition to the livestock competition, the Newlywed Game winners were Brady and Samantha Huffman. They walked away with a $50 gift certificate to The Tap in Seymour, IA.

