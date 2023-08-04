Collision with horse on Highway 6 injures woman from Milan

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In a surprising incident on Highway 6, a woman from Milan collided with a horse, resulting in minor injuries. The accident occurred west of Route P and Route J in Sullivan County.

The driver, identified as Jane M. Clinch, 50, was traveling westbound in her 2013 Buick Enclave when the accident occurred. Trooper Snyder (Badge #491) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle sustained extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene by Littrell’s Towing.

Clinch was wearing her seat belt at the time of the collision. She was transported by Sullivan County Ambulance to Sullivan County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan County Fire Department, and Sullivan County Ambulance.

Related