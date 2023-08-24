Pleasant View R-6 School District kicks off academic year with 130 students

Local News August 24, 2023 KTTN News
Pleasant View R-6 School
The Pleasant View R-6 School District commenced classes on August 24, with an initial enrollment of 130 students in Abby Richman’s preschool through eighth grade. This number is three fewer than the enrollment on the first day of the previous year. Both totals exclude students enrolled in Keys Preschool.

Keys Preschool is set to start on August 28 and typically has around 30 students enrolled. Richman’s preschool and kindergarten classes each have 16 students. The smallest grade level at Pleasant View is the eighth grade, with nine students.

