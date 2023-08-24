Farm tractor and SUV collide on Highway 11 west of Baring community

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A collision occurred on Highway 11, three miles west of Baring, at 7:33 AM today, as per a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Steve L. Pennington, 56, of Kirksville, was driving a 2022 Dodge Durango eastbound when he collided with a 2006 Massey Ferguson 7485 Tractor, also headed east. Clair L. Burkholder, 32, of Baring, was the driver of the tractor.

According to the accident details, Burkholder attempted to make a left turn when he was struck by Pennington’s Dodge Durango. While the tractor sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene, the Durango was totaled and had to be towed by Hunter Auto Body.

Pennington, who was wearing his seat belt, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. He was transported by Knox County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Hospital for medical attention. Burkholder was exempt from wearing a seat belt due to the nature of the tractor and did not report any injuries.

The accident was attended to by Trooper Fish (#253) and assisted by Trooper Walton (#756), the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department, and Ambulance services.

