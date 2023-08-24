Missouri’s power grid stretched to its limits by extreme heat

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri’s power grid is being stretched to its limits due to the extreme heat wave that has gripped the state since Saturday. Despite the strain, Scott Rupp, Chairman of the Missouri Public Service Commission, does not anticipate rolling blackouts in the near future.

“The alarm bells are ringing, but it’s more of a cautionary note. If a catastrophe occurs at a plant, or if a major transmission line goes down, that would be the worst time for it to happen,” said Rupp. “While it’s within the realm of possibilities, the likelihood is currently low.”

Rupp attributes the resilience of the state’s power grid to its diversified energy sources, rather than reliance on a single type of electricity generation.

“There are only so many plants, and when the energy demand exceeds supply, that’s when you get brownouts or rolling blackouts,” Rupp explained. “It’s a situation we’re monitoring closely. Energy companies are particularly concerned about Thursday as it is expected to be the hottest day of the week.”

While Rupp stated that energy conservation is not necessary at this moment, the situation could change.

“The concern is that this heat dome is moving over the state, making it difficult to draw energy from other, cooler regions,” Rupp said. “We have sufficient generation capacity for now, but if something were to happen, we might need to import energy. It’s crucial to keep an eye on what’s happening in other parts of the country to see if that energy will be available.”

