Missouri Department of Conservation partners with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for invasive carp removal on lower Grand River

The Missouri Department of Conservation is ramping up efforts to combat invasive carp populations in the state’s waterways. In partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, MDC will conduct an invasive carp removal project on the lower Grand River. The project aims to build on last year’s successful efforts and provide valuable data for managing invasive carp in Missouri’s large rivers and their connected smaller rivers and creeks.

From Sept. 11-14 and 25-28, MDC will temporarily close the Brunswick Access to facilitate the fish removal operation. Crews will extract the carp from the river, after which a commercial fishing operation will process the fish into various products. These products include food for human consumption, protein additives for animal feeds, and prepared fish bait for anglers.

Last year, over 24,000 pounds of invasive carp were removed from the Grand River. Data indicates that carp densities remained below pre-removal levels three weeks after the operation. This year, MDC aims to remove a similar amount of carp but under more open river conditions. Unlike last year, when sections of the Grand River were netted off, this year’s removal will not involve blocking the river with nets.

Projects like this have the potential to improve conditions for native fish species in the Grand and Missouri rivers, including catfish, paddlefish, sturgeon, buffalo, and various smaller fish that are part of the ecosystem. Invasive carp tend to spawn in slower feeder streams and congregate in nutrient-rich deep pools. Continued efforts in these areas could significantly reduce the number of invasive carp, benefiting native species competing for resources.

Invasive carp are known for their rapid reproduction and growth, often reaching sizes too large for native predator fish to consume. They also filter food and nutrients essential for native fish species. One particular species, the silver carp, poses a direct threat to boaters as it can leap from the water when startled, causing potential injuries. The removal project will target silver, bighead, grass, and black carp. Any other fish species captured will be measured and released for research and monitoring purposes.

Post-removal, biologists will sample fish populations to monitor the impact on native species and the rate at which invasive carp repopulate the area. While the Grand River will remain accessible via the Bosworth Access, MDC encourages boaters to limit the use of the lower Grand River during the removal efforts. For those traveling through the area, caution is advised to avoid disrupting the operation. The Missouri River will also remain accessible via MDC’s Miami, Waverly, Dalton, and Glasgow fishing accesses. Bank fishing will be permitted during the operation.

For more information on managing invasive carp, visit the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

