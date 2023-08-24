Greencastle Labor Day Celebration offers something for everyone

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Various activities are planned for the Greencastle Community Labor Day Celebration. “Rooted in Tradition” is the theme for the event, which will be held from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4.

Bootcut will perform on Friday at 6:30 p.m. before Tate Stevens takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. Advance tickets are priced at $20, while admission at the gate will cost $25. Children 10 years old and younger will be admitted for free.

The Walk the Castle 3K Fun Walk will kick off on Saturday at 9 a.m. Although the event is free, donations will be accepted for the Greencastle Park Fund to support playground improvements. The car show will begin on Sept. 2 at noon. Registration on that day will be $20. Other Saturday activities include a cornhole tournament at 2 p.m., with a team registration fee of $40. Mutton Bustin’ will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Bar H Rodeo performance at 7:30 p.m.

On Sept. 3, Pancakes in the Park will be served at 8:30 a.m. for $5 per person. A community church service will take place at 10 a.m., followed by a free community scavenger hunt and Touch A Truck. A baby show for children 36 months old and younger will be held at 1 p.m. Free games for children and adults will be offered that afternoon, along with a pedal pull at 2:30 p.m., mutton bustin’ at 6:30 p.m., and another Bar H Rodeo performance at 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets for the rodeo on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 are $12. Gate admission will be $15, and children 10 and younger will be admitted for free.

The 80th Annual Greencastle Labor Day Parade will take place on Sept. 4 at 11:30 a.m. Ethella McKee will serve as the grand marshal. Lunch will be provided by the Lions Club following the parade. A truck pull and homemade pie contest judging will both occur at 2 p.m.

A food stand and beer tent will be available on-site from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4. No carry-in alcohol will be permitted.

For more information, contact Doug Snyder at 660-216-8113 or visit the Greencastle Community Annual Labor Day Celebration Facebook page.

