Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education discusses school improvements with Safety Grant funds

Lead testing in the school has been concluded, with 47 building locations examined. The results are still awaited.

While the Facility Maintenance Plan was debated, the board did not take any conclusive action.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reported that Pleasant View procured $10,000 from the Grow Your Own Grant. This grant aims to support employees and former graduates who aspire to become teachers.

Pleasant View did not secure the second tranche of Safety Grant funds. Steinhoff pointed out that this round was exclusively for schools that had not been beneficiaries in the initial round.

The school was chosen for the Missouri Quality Preschool Grant, catering to four-year-old students. This grant will defray the tuition expenses for in-district students of that age group.

Basketball games are set to commence the following week. According to Steinhoff, the cheerleaders have acquired new skirts, courtesy of the Pleasant View Community Club.

Pleasant View has scheduled an early dismissal at 1:20 p.m. on October 19 for parent-teacher conferences. Consequently, there won’t be school on October 20. Additionally, the school will be adjourned on November 1 for teacher professional development.

In a subsequent private session, the board approved the resignation of Paraprofessional Kaci Persell.