Obituary & Services: Donna Jo Thompson

Donna Jo Thompson, 91, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023, at a North Kansas City, MO hospice house.

She was born on July 26, 1932, in New Hampton, Missouri, the daughter of Forrest Alpha and W. Ferne (Glenn) Ward.

On October 5, 1951, she married Frank Thompson, who preceded her in death on June 25, 2014.

Donna served as a school teacher for the North Kansas City School District and also worked in real estate while she and Frank resided in Arizona.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Donna is survived by her cousin, Trudy LaForce of Smithville, MO, and several other cousins.

She has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, MO.

Memorial graveside services and inurnment will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, at Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. No family visitation is scheduled. Memorials may be made to Foster Cemetery, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.