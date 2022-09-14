Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approves stage one of career ladder, board hears update on iReady Summer Challenge

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved stage one of the career ladder for the 2022-2023 school year September 13th. If requirements are met, a teacher with two or more years of experience may earn an additional $1,500.

The board approved allowing the sixth through eighth graders to go to the Barton Farm October 7th from 12:30 to 3:30 and the fourth and fifth graders to attend Chillicothe Harvester Days September 23rd from 8 to 1 o’clock.

Carpet laying was approved for Kaley Williams’s Title room.

Pleasant View’s Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan was approved.

The board voted to hire Becky Albrecht as the school’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan facilitator.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff gave an update on the iReady Summer Challenge incentive trips. Forty-five students in first through eighth grades completed the summer iReady Challenge. The first through fourth graders went to the Main Event of Kansas City September 9th. The fifth through eighth graders will visit Snow Creek this winter for a day of tubing and skiing.

An update was also given on the Trenton sports coop. Pleasant View has three students playing volleyball and four students playing football this year.

It was announced there will be an early out September 23rd for Trenton’s homecoming. Another early out will be October 13th for professional development. There will be no school for Pleasant View October 14th.

Keys Lunch with a Loved One will be September 29th. Lunch with a Loved One for preschool through eighth grade will be September 30th. Family Reading Night will also be September 30th.

The October board meeting will fall on the night of a basketball game, so the meeting has been moved to October 6th at 6 o’clock in the evening.

Community Club President Avery McCauslin reported new officers have been elected for the group, and fundraisers are going well so far. A mum fundraiser sold out within two hours and raised $2,465. Goals have been set for future fundraisers to help raise money for new playground equipment.

The board took action on personnel matters in a closed session.

Megan Peterson was hired as an Early Childhood Special Education bus aide for the 2022-2023 school year. Lucretia Burress was hired for bus driver training at a rate of $12 per hour.