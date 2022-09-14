Trenton R-9 Board of Education approves hiring of new employees, approves substitute teacher list

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An announcement has been made following an executive session of the Trenton R-9 Board of Education on September 13th.

A resignation was accepted from Trenton Middle School Counselor Melissa VanDusseldorp, effective December 31st.

The board approved the hiring of new employees which included Kim Foster for extra duty as TMS Student Council Advisor, Scotlin Hurley as a Rissler Elementary School paraprofessional, and Jeremy Hudson as a TMS paraprofessional.

The substitute teacher list was approved. It included Tia Griffin, Marsha Hurst, Chris Parks, Jeff Berti, Dawn Griffith, Carmen Austin, Janna Burkeybile, Lindsie Shaw, Rylee Berti, Marilee Robertson, Rebecca Mullins as a nurse, Jennifer Raymo for food service, and Don Scott for maintenance.

Eight students were approved for early graduation.