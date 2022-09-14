Obituary & Services: Clarice Rae Lawrence

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Clarice Rae Lawrence, 79, of Milan, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

Clarice was born on November 27, 1942, in Pollock, Missouri to Elvin and Velma (Meyers) Frazier. She grew up in Pollock before graduating from Milan High School in 1960. In 1966 she married Gary Lawrence and they moved to Kansas City where she worked for Linn Insurance company. In 1979 they moved back to Milan where she worked at Leewood Manor for 15 years.

Clarice is survived by her husband, Gary Lawrence of the Home; children, Todd Lawrence(Traci) of Kirksville, Missouri, Denise Austin and husband Rick of Edmond, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Ethan and Evan Lawrence, Taylor (Robbie Argo), and Kate Austin; step-grandchildren, Baylea (Nick) Grant, Tyler Turner; step-great-grandchildren, Rylea Clay, Birklee Speiser, Hunter Grant, and Jaxxon Turner; brother-in-law, Phillip(Deloris) Lawrence of Milan; sisters-in-law, Beverly (Vernon) Search of Milan and Mary Frazier of Pollock, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ronald Gene Frazier and Robert Frazier; two sisters, Sharon McNeece and Betty Pauley; brothers-in-law, Laverne McNeece and Duane Pauley.

Clarice loved word searches, playing cards, and board games. She also sewed and quilted and enjoyed crafting. She spent many evenings watching westerns and listening to music and watching the hummingbirds. She loved to cook and bake and canning vegetables from the garden. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Services for Clarice will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. Burial will follow at Deep Springs Cemetery, southeast of Milan. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deep Springs Cemetery.