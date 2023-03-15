Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education announces results of meeting on March 14th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education March 14th voted to go out for bids on polished concrete and stained concrete for the third through fifth grade wing. This was after discussion on replacing the carpet in the third through fifth grade wing this summer with an epoxy coating, staining concrete or tiles.

The board approved a cooperative sports agreement. It was with Laredo R-7 for track for the 2023 spring season and Trenton R-9 for softball, football, volleyball, wrestling, and cheerleading for next school year. The approval is contingent on Trenton R-9 agreeing.

The board approved a Missouri School Boards Association policy.

The Comprehensive School Improvement Plan was discussed, but no action was taken. Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff plans to review the CSIP with staff during the teacher professional development day March 16th and have it ready for approval at the April meeting.

Pleasant View’s Annual Performance Report was discussed. The district scored 90.1 points out of the 114 possible.

Community Club President Avery McCauslin reported the Extravaganza Auction and Dodgeball Tournament Saturday (March 11th) had net profits of about $25,000. Another $5,000 is expected in personal and business donations. If those donations follow through, she said the Community Club will have raised the $30,000 goal for new playground equipment.

Julianna Mullins won the Northwest Regional Spelling Bee. She will advance to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D. C. this summer.

It was announced that Pleasant View will have an early out March 16th for the teacher professional development day. There will be no school March 17th for Spring Break.

Preschool roundup will be March 24th. A regional science fair is March 29th. A spring program will be March 31st.

Pleasant View will have an early out April 6th and not have school April 7th through 10th for Easter Break.

During a closed session, the board offered all current certified teachers their contracts for next school year.

Tenure was offered to First Grade Teacher Lindsey Bond.

