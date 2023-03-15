Serve Mercer County announces creation of two scholarships to benefit students in North Mercer and Princeton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Serve Mercer County has announced the creation of two scholarships to benefit graduating seniors from North Mercer and Princeton high schools.

They have been designated as the Janet Searcy Community Service Scholarship for North Mercer and the Sharon Clinginsmith Community Service Scholarship for Princeton. Serve Mercer County notes the women the scholarships are named after made “tremendous impacts” in the Mercer and Princeton communities.

Each scholarship will be for $1,000 and will be awarded to a student from each school system. The recipients will be students who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to Mercer County through their acts of community service.

There is no grade point average requirement.

The funds will be awarded annually.

Interested students should contact their school counselor for more information.

