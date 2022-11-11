Pleasant View Board of Education meeting results for November 10, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education November 10th approved a bid for guttering at the preschool. The bid was from Miller Construction for $5,950.

An update was given on the exterior coating to the third through fifth grade building. There was rain the day the coating was scheduled to be done, and it has been rescheduled to be done Thanksgiving week if weather conditions are favorable.

A rough draft of the 2021-2022 audit is done. The final draft is to be presented at the December board meeting.

An energy audit grant was discussed, and no action was taken.

Pleasant View will accept filings for candidacy for the April 4th election. Candidates may file at the district office during regular school hours. Filing will start December 6th at 8 o’clock in the morning and end December 27th at 5 o’clock in the evening.

Filing will not occur on days the district is closed due to inclement weather or sickness, on weekends, or between the dates of December 19th and 26th for Winter Break. The office will close December 16th at 1:30 in the afternoon. It will be open December 27th from 4 to 5 o’clock.

There are three vacancies to be filled for three-year terms. The terms expiring are for Ben Thomas, Damien Little, and Tim Miller.

It was announced Pleasant View will hold Comprehensive School Improvement Plan meetings by invitation Monday and Tuesday (November 14th and 15th) as well as November 29th.

There will be an early out November 22nd at 1:20 for Thanksgiving Break. The break will be November 23rd through 25th.

A Christmas program is scheduled for December 9th at 7 o’clock at night. The Keys Christmas program will be December 14th at 6 o’clock in the evening.

There will be an early out December 16th for Christmas Break.

The board moved into a closed session to discuss personnel, and no action was taken.