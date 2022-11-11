Pickup hits deer, deer hits Freightliner truck, in crash on Highway 136

Local News November 11, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Big Rig Crash (Photo by Seb Creativo on Unsplash
The Highway Patrol reports a Richland, Iowa man sustained minor injuries in a crash involving a Freightliner truck, a pickup truck, and a deer near Livonia the afternoon of November 11th.

An ambulance took the Freightliner driver, 50 year old Jamison Harbison, to the Putnam County Hospital of Unionville. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 29 year old Courtney Kline of Unionville.

The pickup traveled east on U. S. Highway 136 before hitting the deer seven miles west of Livonia. The deer then struck the westbound semi truck.

The semi had extensive damage, and the pickup had moderate damage.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore safety devices.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

