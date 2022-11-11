Pickup hits deer, deer hits Freightliner truck, in crash on Highway 136

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Richland, Iowa man sustained minor injuries in a crash involving a Freightliner truck, a pickup truck, and a deer near Livonia the afternoon of November 11th.

An ambulance took the Freightliner driver, 50 year old Jamison Harbison, to the Putnam County Hospital of Unionville. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 29 year old Courtney Kline of Unionville.

The pickup traveled east on U. S. Highway 136 before hitting the deer seven miles west of Livonia. The deer then struck the westbound semi truck.

The semi had extensive damage, and the pickup had moderate damage.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore safety devices.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office assisted.