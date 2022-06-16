Pleasant View Board of Education adopts 2022-2023 budget, sets date for tax hearing and approves bids

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education on June 14th adopted the budget for next school year. The budget includes revenues estimated at $1,935,983.56 and expenses anticipated at $2,002,561.53. That leaves a projected deficit of about $66,600 ($66,577.97).

The board approved a fund transfer on June 30th from Fund 1 to Fund 2 to zero out Fund 2.

The 2021-2022 budget will be amended on June 30th to match the actual revenues and expenditures for the school year.

The annual tax rate hearing was set for August 9th at 6 p.m. The regular meeting will follow. There is no need to hold a July meeting unless things change.

The board approved multiple bids. They included a steer from Zane Jones for $1.15 per pound and diesel from the People’s Coop at five cents less than the pump price. A milk bid was approved from Prairie Farms which includes 34.29 cents for white milk and 37.18 cents for chocolate and strawberry milk.

The master schedule was approved for next school year.

Approval was also given to the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan and a Missouri School Boards Association policy.

An update was given on school improvements. The new ceiling is being installed in the kitchen this week, the new bathroom stalls are being installed soon, and painting and floors are on schedule.

There was an update on the Early Childhood Special Education summer school program. Twenty-two students completed the program. It ran from May 16th to June 3rd.

It was announced an open house will be held on August 23rd at 6 p.m., and the first day of school will be August 25th.

No announcement was made from a closed session.