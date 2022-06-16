Gallatin Board of Education adopts 2022-2023 budget, finalizes 2021-2022 expenditures

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education adopted the 2022-2023 budget and finalized 2021-2022 expenditures on June 14th.

Anticipated revenues for 2022-2023 total $7,186,875. Anticipated expenses total $6,891,988.

The board voted to zero out the Teacher Fund if the balance is negative for the 2021-2022 end-of-school-year balance. Student accounts will also be zeroed out at the end of this fiscal year for athletics, basketball, football, golf, softball, track, and wrestling.

A transportation transfer was approved from the General Fund to the Capital Projects Fund. The estimated amount of the transfer is $0.

Another transfer was approved from the General Fund to the Capital Projects Fund. It included the greater of $162,326 or seven percent of the current year’s state adequacy target multiplied by the district’s first preceding year weighted average daily attendance with an amount of $244,631.

The board voted to not increase lunch and milk prices for next school year. The prices will remain at $2.70 for kindergarten through fifth-grade lunch and $3 for sixth through 12th-grade lunch.

Multiple bids were accepted. They were from the Gallatin Lumber Company for paint, Kohl Wholesale for food, Anderson Erickson for dairy, and Ecolab for kitchen chemicals.

The board approved the 2022-2023 Dyslexia, Assessment, and Safe Return to School plans.

Carrie Crouse was appointed as Gallatin R-5’s homeless liaison.

After a discussion of the teacher baseline salary grant for 2022-2023, the board approved next year’s salary schedule with an additional 13th payment of the teacher baseline salary grant to be distributed in November. That includes a $2,500 increase for teachers that do not fall within the $38,000 grant guidelines.

Governor Mike Parson has not yet signed the bill.

The grant covers teachers under $38,000 to be funded 70% by the state and 30% by the district for the salary portion of the difference. Additional benefits and employer taxes will be funded by the district.

After a closed session, the board offered Janell Lee an elementary special education aide position for next school year. Amber Adams was offered a middle school teacher position for next school year.